MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain

But Greenwood subsequently confirmed to Farokhi that it will not appear before the committee Wednesday. The agency declined to comment Monday.

The move drew criticism from Council President Doug Shipman and from MARTA board member Rod Mullice, who represents Atlanta.

“I don’t think the pending audit has any bearing on their regular reporting to council,” Shipman said.

Mullice called Greenwood’s letter “unfortunate.”

“It’s important for MARTA to be accountable and go out of its way to be transparent,” he said.

The dust-up is the latest sign of strained relations between MARTA and the council. Council members have grilled Greenwood for months about the status of MARTA’s plans to build new transit lines in Atlanta.

In March the agency announced it was prioritizing nine of 17 planned projects amid a revenue shortfall, but it has no specific timetable for completing the remaining projects.

When the council unanimously approved a resolution calling for an audit of the expansion program, MARTA blasted council members for “playing politics” and urged them to “get out of the way and let MARTA deliver the projects.” MARTA later sounded a more conciliatory tone, and — with Mayor Andre Dickens’ endorsement — the audit appears to be moving forward.