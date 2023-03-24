MARTA says it’s open to Atlanta expansion program audit

The audit request follows a decision by MARTA and Mayor Andre Dickens to prioritize nine projects for funding from the half-penny sales tax Atlanta voters approved in 2016. That leaves other projects without funding until after 2035.

The move comes amid a revenue shortfall in the More MARTA program. It also follows a disclosure in May that MARTA had spent more than half of sales tax proceeds to date on enhanced bus service in Atlanta — leaving less money for building new transit lines.

The council’s transportation committee has been grilling MARTA on the finances of the expansion program for months. On Monday the council unanimously requested an audit, which council members said is needed to ensure taxpayers are getting their money’s worth and to restore trust in MARTA.

MARTA initially blasted the proposal. Greenwood told the audit committee he was disappointed by the way the audit request came to MARTA.

“We believed in good faith we were providing answers to their questions,” he said. “If they were insufficient, then, by all means, pick up the phone. Pay a visit.”

But now that the council has requested a formal audit, “we’ll simply capitulate to that,” Greenwood said.

It remains to be seen exactly how an audit will be conducted. Council members asked the city finance department to pay for and conduct the review “to ensure the integrity of the audit.”

Worthy suggested a different arrangement: MARTA and Atlanta would split the cost of hiring an independent contractor neither had used in the past. He said MARTA is “more than happy to participate in any audit that the mayor and his team may want to do.”

Dickens’ office has declined to comment on the audit proposal. Council members say his administration participated in drafting the resolution calling for the audit.

On Friday, Council President Doug Shipman said the audit is needed to provide clarity on “where More MARTA has spent money and what we can expect going forward.” He said the audit should focus on the finances and management of the program.

“I’m glad the board appears supportive of a More MARTA audit,” Shipman said. “I look forward to specifics.”