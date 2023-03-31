Mayor endorses call for audit of MARTA’s Atlanta expansion program

The agency faces a revenue shortfall in the expansion program as costs have risen. And it has spent 46% of the sales tax proceeds to date on enhanced local bus service — more than originally envisioned.

Council members have been grilling MARTA officials about the change in plans for months. And they recently voted to request an audit of the program. The council members say they want to ensure taxpayers are getting their money’s worth from the program.

MARTA initially blasted the proposal, accusing council members of “playing politics” and telling the council to “get out of the way and let MARTA deliver the projects.” Later, agency officials struck a more conciliatory tone, saying they are willing to give council members “whatever it is they need to feel satisfied.”

Dickens’ endorsement seems to assure some kind of audit will occur, though the details must still be determined.

The mayor addressed his letter to MARTA Board Chairman Thomas Worthy and CEO Collie Greenwood. Dickens said he is grateful for MARTA’s new willingness to accept an audit.

“Atlanta residents have questions regarding the status of the More MARTA program,” Dickens wrote.

“It is now clear that MARTA will not be able to deliver each project presented within the expected schedule when voters were asked to approve the More MARTA sales tax in November 2016,” he wrote. “The City of Atlanta and the constituents we serve deserve a full and transparent accounting of the dollars raised and spent under this program from its inception.”