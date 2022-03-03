MARTA tries to sell bus rapid transit on Campbellton Road, but some aren’t buying it

Some residents say MARTA should stick with its original plan. They fear money intended for Campbellton light rail will be used to build rail lines in other parts of Atlanta. Though he has not rejected bus rapid transit, Mayor Andre Dickens has said all the money intended for the Campbellton Corridor should be spent there.

The MARTA board will have the final say on the agency’s preferred alternative. Interim CEO Collie Greenwood told the board Thursday that MARTA officials have been meeting with city officials and neighborhood residents to explain the bus rapid transit proposal.

“We will not bring anything to the board until we have broad support from the community, the (City) Council members and the mayor,” Greenwood said. “We are making progress on those conversations.”