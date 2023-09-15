MARTA CEO gets $25,000 raise

The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday gave CEO Collie Greenwood a $25,000 raise.

The board approved a new contract for Greenwood that includes an annual base salary of $425,000 – up 6.25% from $400,000. The contract also says Greenwood is eligible for an annual performance bonus of up to 5% of his salary, or $21,250.

The contract grants Greenwood six weeks of paid time off, plus pension, health insurance and other benefits. It is retroactive to Jan. 2.

Greenwood joined MARTA in 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning. He later became deputy general manager of operations. And he became interim CEO and general manager when Jeff Parker died in January 2022.

The board named Greenwood Parker’s permanent replacement last October.

Greenwood has guided MARTA as it prepares to deliver an Atlanta expansion program approved by city voters in 2016. The agency broke ground on the first project – the Summerhill rapid bus line – in June. More projects are expected to be under construction in the months ahead.

MARTA also is preparing to expand in Clayton County.

But the agency’s expansion plans have not always gone smoothly. It has scaled back some projects and postponed others indefinitely.

MARTA has at times clashed with the Atlanta City Council. The city now is preparing to audit the MARTA expansion program to determine if taxpayers have gotten their money’s worth.