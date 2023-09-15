MARTA CEO gets $25,000 raise

Greenwood also eligible for 5% performance bonus

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Intown Atlanta
By
15 minutes ago
X

The MARTA Board of Directors Thursday gave CEO Collie Greenwood a $25,000 raise.

The board approved a new contract for Greenwood that includes an annual base salary of $425,000 – up 6.25% from $400,000. The contract also says Greenwood is eligible for an annual performance bonus of up to 5% of his salary, or $21,250.

The contract grants Greenwood six weeks of paid time off, plus pension, health insurance and other benefits. It is retroactive to Jan. 2.

Greenwood joined MARTA in 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning. He later became deputy general manager of operations. And he became interim CEO and general manager when Jeff Parker died in January 2022.

The board named Greenwood Parker’s permanent replacement last October.

Greenwood has guided MARTA as it prepares to deliver an Atlanta expansion program approved by city voters in 2016. The agency broke ground on the first project – the Summerhill rapid bus line – in June. More projects are expected to be under construction in the months ahead.

MARTA also is preparing to expand in Clayton County.

But the agency’s expansion plans have not always gone smoothly. It has scaled back some projects and postponed others indefinitely.

MARTA has at times clashed with the Atlanta City Council. The city now is preparing to audit the MARTA expansion program to determine if taxpayers have gotten their money’s worth.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing6h ago

Credit: Drew Kann

Parts of Downtown Atlanta had 3 hours of rain in just 15 minutes
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia redistricting trial ends with debate over Black representation
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
12h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘It’s like it’s not real’: Family mourns man killed in Clayton stabbing spree
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

ASO’s HBCU AccessFest is Sept. 16
16h ago
Gateway Center benefit for homelessness is Sept. 21
New Behavioral Health Crisis Center being built in Fulton
Featured

Credit: AP

Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 75 FBS games
10h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Hispanic Heritage Month events, Gwinnett...
15h ago
AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top