Man hit, killed by train in Buckhead while walking on tracks

A man was killed by a train Tuesday night while walking along an elevated set of tracks in Buckhead, authorities confirmed.
The victim, who has not been identified, was walking with another man in the area of Armour Drive near Peachtree Creek when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train around 11:30 p.m., according to Atlanta police and confirmed by the railway.
Atlanta police officers responded to the scene before turning it over to Norfolk Southern police, as railroad property is private property.
“The loss of a life is a tragedy in any circumstance, and our thoughts are with this person’s family,” a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said in a statement. “We would be remiss if we didn’t note that this incident took place on a railroad track, which is never a safe place for members of the public.”
The man’s companion had a warrant for his arrest on an unrelated matter and was taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center, police said. He was not injured.
