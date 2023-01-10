Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge

The charges against Brown were filed in 2020, when he was one of the youngest and most progressive members of the City Council. But the allegations — which involve Brown purportedly opening credit cards and taking out automobile loans, spending thousands and then falsely claiming his identity was stolen — date back as far as 2012.

Brown, who also ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor, had previously maintained his innocence. Court records show he changed his plea in a Monday hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen.