Cook Park to officially open with ceremony on July 7

The 16-acre park is a gleaming expanse in Vine City where community members can play, exercise, and experience nature: Walking paths wind past new playground and exercise equipment, all centering on a two-acre pond.

The pond isn’t just a beautiful spot. It’s part of an engineered system that can store up to nine million gallons of stormwater from 160 surrounding acres. We helped create a park that addresses years of disastrous flooding that devastated the surrounding neighborhoods.