Child injured after being hit a train in SW Atlanta

Child survives being hit by a train, Atlanta police say

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

A child was injured after being hit by a train Thursday night in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

The child, who is expected to survive, was taken to a hospital with cuts on his arm and the back of his head, Channel 2 Action News reported. While the injuries are not considered life-threatening, Atlanta police did not share any updates on the child’s condition Friday morning.

Officials have not said how the boy got near the train tracks or what he was doing in the area. The collision happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Melvin Drive and Kimberly Road, according to CSX, the freight company that operates the train involved in the incident.

The freight company shared a statement about the incident with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday morning.

“CSX appreciates the swift response of the Atlanta police and are cooperating with them as they investigate an incident,” a company spokesperson said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

