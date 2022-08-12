Child injured after being hit a train in SW Atlanta

A child was injured after being hit by a train Thursday night in southwest Atlanta, officials said.
The child, who is expected to survive, was taken to a hospital with cuts on his arm and the back of his head, Channel 2 Action News reported. While the injuries are not considered life-threatening, Atlanta police did not share any updates on the child’s condition Friday morning.
Officials have not said how the boy got near the train tracks or what he was doing in the area. The collision happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Melvin Drive and Kimberly Road, according to CSX, the freight company that operates the train involved in the incident.
The freight company shared a statement about the incident with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday morning.
“CSX appreciates the swift response of the Atlanta police and are cooperating with them as they investigate an incident,” a company spokesperson said.
