Child injured after being hit a train in SW Atlanta

The child, who is expected to survive, was taken to a hospital with cuts on his arm and the back of his head, Channel 2 Action News reported. While the injuries are not considered life-threatening, Atlanta police did not share any updates on the child’s condition Friday morning.

Officials have not said how the boy got near the train tracks or what he was doing in the area. The collision happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Melvin Drive and Kimberly Road, according to CSX, the freight company that operates the train involved in the incident.