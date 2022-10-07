Big Bethel to host executive director of “When We All Vote”

Stephanie L. Young is returning to her faith roots as the Lay Day worship service speaker on Sunday at Big Bethel AME Church, where her father once served as pastor.
Young is the executive director of “When We All Vote,” an initiative launched by Michelle Obama in 2018 to increase voter participation in elections with particular attention on closing the racial and age gaps.
Young’s father was the Rev. McKinley Young, who served as senior pastor of the historic downtown Atlanta church from 1980 until 1992 and was involved in social justice and political empowerment issues in Georgia. He was elected a bishop in 1992.
The event will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 220 Auburn Ave. N.E. with the theme of the service, “Living a Global Witness Ministry That Transforms, Transcends and Liberates.”
Previously, she served as the associate communications director and, later, senior public engagement advisor in the Obama administration.
