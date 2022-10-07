ajc logo
X

Big Bethel to host executive director of “When We All Vote”

Intown Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Stephanie L. Young is returning to her faith roots as the Lay Day worship service speaker on Sunday at Big Bethel AME Church, where her father once served as pastor.

Young is the executive director of “When We All Vote,” an initiative launched by Michelle Obama in 2018 to increase voter participation in elections with particular attention on closing the racial and age gaps.

Young’s father was the Rev. McKinley Young, who served as senior pastor of the historic downtown Atlanta church from 1980 until 1992 and was involved in social justice and political empowerment issues in Georgia. He was elected a bishop in 1992.

The event will start at 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 220 Auburn Ave. N.E. with the theme of the service, “Living a Global Witness Ministry That Transforms, Transcends and Liberates.”

Previously, she served as the associate communications director and, later, senior public engagement advisor in the Obama administration.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout16m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
12h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Geoff Duncan emerges as key GOP critic of Herschel Walker in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Woman chased through Atlanta in stolen Amazon delivery truck, cops say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Faith & Blue

National Faith & Blue Weekend is Oct. 7-10
Apartment fire in SW Atlanta displaces 24 people; 3 dogs saved
Blaze at Buckhead sports bar taxes Atlanta firefighters; no injuries reported
Featured

AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top