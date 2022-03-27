April 1 is deadline for Fulton homestead exemption

Fulton County homeowners have until April 1 to apply for a homestead exemption and receive a discount on their city, county and school property taxes.
To qualify for a 2022 homestead exemption, the homeowner must have been listed on the deed and lived in the home as of Jan. 1 of this year.
Homeowners, who purchased a new home last year or were 65 years old as of Jan. 1, are especially urged to complete their homestead exemption applications.
Regardless of income, all Fulton property owners, who were age 65 and over as of Jan. 1, can benefit from a senior exemption.
Several other senior homestead exemptions are offered for senior citizens who meet certain income requirements.
Homeowners - with a current homestead exemption in place - do not need to reapply for a basic homestead exemption.
However, changes in property deeds that may occur in the event of divorce, inheritance or refinancing can have an impact on homestead exemptions.
All homeowners are advised to verify that their homestead exemptions are in place before the April 1 deadline.
Homeowners who qualify for the first time for special age and/or income-based exemptions - such as those offered for seniors - do need to complete an application.
To apply for a homestead exemption and learn more about the process, homeowners may visit any office of the Fulton County Board of Assessors, call 404-612-6440 ext. 4 or apply online at FultonAssessor.org.
For information, go to bit.ly/3N5FfQk.
