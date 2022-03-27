April 1 is deadline for Fulton homestead exemption

Homeowners - with a current homestead exemption in place - do not need to reapply for a basic homestead exemption.

However, changes in property deeds that may occur in the event of divorce, inheritance or refinancing can have an impact on homestead exemptions.

All homeowners are advised to verify that their homestead exemptions are in place before the April 1 deadline.

Homeowners who qualify for the first time for special age and/or income-based exemptions - such as those offered for seniors - do need to complete an application.

To apply for a homestead exemption and learn more about the process, homeowners may visit any office of the Fulton County Board of Assessors, call 404-612-6440 ext. 4 or apply online at FultonAssessor.org.

For information, go to bit.ly/3N5FfQk.