8 rescued from elevator at downtown Atlanta hotel

The elevator became suspended on the 27th floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza after getting stuck behind a blind shaft about 5:45 p.m., according to an Atlanta fire official. The last occupant was not rescued until just before 9:30 p.m., and no one was injured.

Rescue crews responded to the Peachtree Street hotel after getting two 911 calls from inside the elevator. They started their search on the 14th floor based on one caller’s description, but they did not find the elevator after opening the shaft, fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said.