Vote: What’s the best late-night spot in Alpharetta?

From downtown Alpharetta to Avalon to Halcyon, Alpharetta has plenty of places to enjoy the nightlife. The north Fulton city offers its residents a wide variety of breweries, restaurants and recreation spots.
While the coronavirus pandemic may have halted many late-night escapades, that doesn’t mean these places are off the table for good.
For the latest Best of Alpharetta poll, the AJC wants to know your favorite late-night spot in the city. Take a swing with friends at Topgolf, listen to live music at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre or take a brewery tour at Jekyll Brewing or many of the other brewpubs to choose from.
Don’t see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we’ll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced on August 14.