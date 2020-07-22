Vote: What’s the best late-night spot in Alpharetta?

While the coronavirus pandemic may have halted many late-night escapades, that doesn’t mean these places are off the table for good.

For the latest Best of Alpharetta poll, the AJC wants to know your favorite late-night spot in the city. Take a swing with friends at Topgolf, listen to live music at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre or take a brewery tour at Jekyll Brewing or many of the other brewpubs to choose from.