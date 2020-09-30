Alpharetta OKs private school on Upper Hembree

The Alpharetta City Council has approved, with conditions, a small private school in an existing office building on Upper Hembree Road.
Brightmont Academy requested a conditional use to allow a school in an office suite at 1230 Upper Hembree Road, an area zoned O-P (Office-Professional), according to a staff report to the council. It proposed “a fully accredited private school offering one-to-one instruction for students in grades 6-12, and tutoring for students in grades 3-12.”
Brightmont has 14 campuses in six states; the Alpharetta site would be its first in Georgia, with eight to 12 employees and about 17 students at any one time, staff said.
Conditions of the council’s approval include no more than 11 instructional offices in 3,541 square feet; no additional school uses or subleasing; uses limited to one-on-one academic instruction and tutoring; and hours of operation from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.