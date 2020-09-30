Alpharetta OKs private school on Upper Hembree

Brightmont Academy requested a conditional use to allow a school in an office suite at 1230 Upper Hembree Road, an area zoned O-P (Office-Professional), according to a staff report to the council. It proposed “a fully accredited private school offering one-to-one instruction for students in grades 6-12, and tutoring for students in grades 3-12.”

Brightmont has 14 campuses in six states; the Alpharetta site would be its first in Georgia, with eight to 12 employees and about 17 students at any one time, staff said.