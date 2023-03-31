18 displaced in fire at Riverdale apartment complex

A fire at an apartment complex in Riverdale early Friday morning displaced at least 18 people from seven different units, according to the Red Cross.
Firefighters responded to the blaze after midnight at the Legacy at Riverdale apartments, a spokeswoman for the aid organization confirmed. The units affected by the fire are located on Chinaberry Lane, just around the corner from Riverdale’s Main Street.
Red Cross volunteers provided comfort kits, recovery planning and direct assistance to the residents who were displaced.
It is not clear how the fire began, but no injuries have been reported. Fire officials from Riverdale have not responded to requests for more information.
