18 displaced in fire at Riverdale apartment complex

Local
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A fire at an apartment complex in Riverdale early Friday morning displaced at least 18 people from seven different units, according to the Red Cross.

Firefighters responded to the blaze after midnight at the Legacy at Riverdale apartments, a spokeswoman for the aid organization confirmed. The units affected by the fire are located on Chinaberry Lane, just around the corner from Riverdale’s Main Street.

Red Cross volunteers provided comfort kits, recovery planning and direct assistance to the residents who were displaced.

It is not clear how the fire began, but no injuries have been reported. Fire officials from Riverdale have not responded to requests for more information.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

