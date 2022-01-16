Airlines cancel Atlanta flights

Atlanta-based Delta, which has its largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson, positioned hundreds of employees at nearby hotels and at the airport overnight to be ready for Sunday. According to Delta, some employees at the airport were to sleep on cots or on planes to be in place and avoid the risk of commuting on icy Atlanta roads Sunday morning.

Hartsfield-Jackson prepared for the storm, after conducting a winter weather exercise with snow sweepers last month. Airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said the airport was prepared to mobilize additional staff. Workers will be on 12-hour shifts and the airport has 95,000 gallons of liquid de-icer, 13,000 gallons of liquid brine, 360 bags of solid de-icer, 8 snow brooms, 13 de-icing trucks and 6 de-icing spreaders.