Walker: ‘The road to defeating the Biden agenda runs through Georgia

And he said Georgia would again play a key role in the nation’s political fate.

“The road to defeating the Biden agenda runs through Georgia,” he said.

Walker’s win seemed effortless. But the night was not without its glitches. When Donald Trump called in to support his old friend the crowd first heard a loud dial tone over the sound system. Walker and his wife, Julie, stood awkwardly on the stage as aides tried to connect the call. A few minutes late Trump made it through.

“What a long distance you’ve come. Congratulations Herschel,” Trump said.

Walker began his remarks with a prayer for victims of the school shooting in Texas.

I