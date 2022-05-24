Races we’re watching: 7th Congressional District

Until last year, the 7th Congressional District was one of the country’s most competitive political battlegrounds. In 2018, the Republican incumbent won the district by some 400 votes, and two years later Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux flipped the seat, ending some two decades of GOP dominance.

But that was before redistricting. The GOP-led state legislature last year opted to refashion the 7th into a deep blue bastion and overhaul the neighboring 6th into a safe Republican seat. That was bad news for incumbent U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, the Democrat elected to the 6th in 2018, who opted to move and compete in the 7th rather than face a bloodbath at home.