Everytown hits the airwaves in support of Lucy McBath’s 2022 campaign

Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control organization that once counted U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath as one of its top spokespeople, is spending at least $1 million on ads supporting her 2022 campaign.
McBath is running in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District against fellow incumbent U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux in the May 24 Democratic primary. Everytown’s political arm has supported both women in the past but chose McBath in this head-to-head matchup.
The organization said it is spending in the low seven-figures on direct mail, radio spots and digital ads.
“After living through every parent’s worst nightmare, Rep. Lucy McBath somehow turned her pain into purpose and has been leading the charge for gun safety on Capitol Hill,” John Feinblatt, the head of Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, said in a news release. “We went all-in to help send Lucy to Washington, and you can be sure we’ll go all out to keep her there, which means mobilizing our grassroots army of Moms Demand Action volunteers and launching a seven-figure voter education campaign.”
The political committee is barred by law from coordinating directly with McBath on its messaging and advertisements.
Her campaign also announced Tuesday that it is releasing its first television ad, a 30-second spot titled “Purpose” that will run on TV in metro Atlanta and online. The campaign said it is spending six-figures, or at least $100,000, on the buy.
