11/05/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — President Donal Trump supporters rally outside of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, Thursday, November 5, 2020. Inside State Farm Arena, workers were busy finishing up the process of counting ballots from Fulton County voters. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com