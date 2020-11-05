Hamburger icon
Nov. 5

Live Updates Politics
Nov 5, 2020
11/05/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — President Donal Trump supporters rally outside of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, Thursday, November 5, 2020. Inside State Farm Arena, workers were busy finishing up the process of counting ballots from Fulton County voters. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

  • About 100 of Trump’s supporters protest outside State Farm Arena, where election workers tally ballots. Among the organizers is Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First, the group that would later sponsor the Jan. 6 protest that devolved into an attack on the U.S. Capitol.
  • With Biden pulling ahead in swing states, Trump cries “fraud” at a White House press conference, blaming “illegal votes” that came in late.

  • After Trump’s press conference, the Georgia GOP quickly organizes a Buckhead rally, where party officials embrace the president’s fraud allegations. Among those who attend are U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville; state Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta; state Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia; and state GOP Chairman David Shafer.

