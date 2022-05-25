Kemp trains focus on Abrams in victory speech

To cheers and chants of “four more years,” Gov. Brian Kemp emphatically shifted his focus to a rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams and away from a once-ferocious Republican rivalry that ended with a fizzle.
Capturing three-quarters of the vote, Kemp demolished former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in a rout that also amounted to a stinging political defeat for Donald Trump.
Kemp avoided mentioning the former president, who blamed Kemp for his election defeat, in his Tuesday victory speech to supporters. He focused instead on Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated in 2018.
“We’re going to make sure Stacey’s road to Pennsylvania Avenue stops right here in the Peach State,” he said.
He was introduced by his daughter Amy Porter, who gave a tearful address to supporters about Kemp’s devotion to his family. She and her two sisters, along with her mother Marty, have been mainstays of his campaign.
Kemp treated his resounding victory as a GOP mandate, praising “conservatives across our state didn’t listen to the noise, they didn’t get distracted.”
“Georgia Republicans went to the ballot box and overwhelmingly endorsed four more years of our vision for this great state,” he said.