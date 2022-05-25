Gwinnett lawmakers trail in legislative races

State Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, narrowly trailed Democratic activist Nabilah Islam in the race for the open Senate District 7 in Gwinnett County. Islam has embraced the label “Georgia’s AOC” after she won the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement during an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House in 2020.

In the Republican primary for District 7, Josh McKay defeated Bill Sandman to advance to the November general election.