Gwinnett lawmakers trail in legislative races

Two incumbent Georgia legislators apparently will be out of a job next year, results from Tuesday’s primary election show.
State Rep. Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, narrowly trailed Democratic activist Nabilah Islam in the race for the open Senate District 7 in Gwinnett County. Islam has embraced the label “Georgia’s AOC” after she won the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement during an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House in 2020.
In the Republican primary for District 7, Josh McKay defeated Bill Sandman to advance to the November general election.
Meanwhile, state Rep. David Clark, R-Buford, led Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, in the Republican primary for the newly drawn House District 100 in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties. Clark has often clashed with Republican leaders in the House and initially did not seek re-election before changing his mind and running.
In November Clark would face Democrat Louisa Shell Jackson, who ran unopposed in the primary.