Georgia’s ‘AOC’ aims for state Senate seat in Gwinnett

Instead, Islam’s Georgia Senate run will set up a proxy fight between the two competing U.S. House members. Moore was endorsed by Bourdeaux shortly after she launched her campaign, while McBath on Tuesday announced her support for Islam.

“Right now it is more important than ever to have a strong fighter like Nabilah in the state Legislature,” said McBath. “Nabilah will never back down from doing what is right for Gwinnett.”

Islam and Moore are competing for a newly drawn state Senate district that heavily favors Democrats. The territory carves a path through Gwinnett, covering parts of Duluth, Lawrenceville, Norcross, Peachtree Corners and Suwanee.

The fast-growing area is among the most diverse in Georgia, with growing numbers of Hispanic and Asian-American residents. Islam, the child of Bangladeshi immigrants, emphasized her background as she opened her campaign.

“I have lived the struggles that so many Georgians face everyday. But often, when people my age, especially women and people of color, try to stand up to hold our politicians accountable, we are told to sit down and wait,” she said.

“I’m done waiting.”