Georgia voters will decide some key questions in today’s primaries

The biggest battle on the ballot is the Republican race for governor that pits incumbent Brian Kemp against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who entered the contest at former President Donald Trump’s urging. Once treated as a toss-up, Perdue’s challenge has fizzled, though he’s holding out hope for an upset.

The former president’s attempts to refashion the state GOP will be tested in other ways, too. Trump has endorsed a dozen other candidates down the ballot, some who are shoo-ins and others with uphill battles in open races or against incumbents.