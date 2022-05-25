Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Jen Jordan headed for November showdown

Carr, a Republican from Dunwoody, is seeking to win his second full term as attorney general. He was appointed in 2016 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal and won his first full term in 2018. He built up a massive lead over Donald Trump-endorsed attorney John Gordon as the secretary of state’s office reported votes Tuesday night.

Jordan, a Democrat from Sandy Springs who is in her second full term in the Senate, ran up even bigger vote margins against Christian Wise Smith, a former assistant district attorney for Fulton County, in their primary. Jordan previously won a special election in 2017 to serve Senate District 6.