Raffensperger wins Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state
Democrat Marcus Flowers will face Marjorie Greene in general election

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Democrat Marcus Flowers has won his party’s nomination in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and will face U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the general election.

Flowers raised millions of dollars on a message of defeating Greene, launching his challenge shortly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Still, the race is going to be an uphill battle for Flowers. The northwest Georgia district is solidly Republican, and Greene remains popular among conservative voters.

