- A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia seeks to prevent Vice President Mike Pence and Congress from accepting the election results in five states where Trump alleges widespread voting fraud, including Georgia. The plaintiffs include state Sens. Brandon Beach and William Ligon. The defendants include Pence, Gov. Brian Kemp, state House Speaker David Ralston and state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller. Less than two weeks after it was filed, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg dismisses their request on numerous grounds. Among other things, he says the lawsuit “rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution.” He says the lawsuit “would be risible were its target not so grave: the undermining of the democratic election for president of the United States.”
- Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows makes an unannounced visit to the Cobb County Civic Center to observe the GBI signature audit. He is not allowed in the room where the work was conducted. “I’m not making any allegations as much as I am trying to get to the truth,” Meadows is overheard saying.