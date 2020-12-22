Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Dec. 22

Live Updates Politics
Dec 22, 2020
  • A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia seeks to prevent Vice President Mike Pence and Congress from accepting the election results in five states where Trump alleges widespread voting fraud, including Georgia. The plaintiffs include state Sens. Brandon Beach and William Ligon. The defendants include Pence, Gov. Brian Kemp, state House Speaker David Ralston and state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller. Less than two weeks after it was filed, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg dismisses their request on numerous grounds. Among other things, he says the lawsuit “rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution.” He says the lawsuit “would be risible were its target not so grave: the undermining of the democratic election for president of the United States.”
caption arrowCaption
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows meets with Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs on Tuesday at the Cobb County Civic Center, where investigators were conducting an audit of voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. MARK NIESSE / MARK.NIESSE@AJC.COM

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows meets with Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs on Tuesday at the Cobb County Civic Center, where investigators were conducting an audit of voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. MARK NIESSE / MARK.NIESSE@AJC.COM
caption arrowCaption
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows meets with Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs on Tuesday at the Cobb County Civic Center, where investigators were conducting an audit of voter signatures on absentee ballot envelopes. MARK NIESSE / MARK.NIESSE@AJC.COM

  • Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows makes an unannounced visit to the Cobb County Civic Center to observe the GBI signature audit. He is not allowed in the room where the work was conducted. “I’m not making any allegations as much as I am trying to get to the truth,” Meadows is overheard saying.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jan. 20
Jan. 11
Jan. 7
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top