Top Trump aide Mark Meadows visits Georgia ballot signature audit

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said the signature audit will restore confidence in Georgia’s elections and further dispel unsubstantiated fraud claims.

The audit, scheduled to be completed by next week, won’t change the outcome of Georgia’s election, which Democrat Joe Biden won by about 12,000 votes over Republican President Donald Trump.

“Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made a visit here in Cobb County. He wanted to know the process of the signature match audit we’re currently conducting,” Fuchs said after their meeting. “He just asked basic process questions, wanted to know what exactly we were verifying.”

Meadows, who reports to Trump, didn’t speak about the reason for his visit. His office didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment.