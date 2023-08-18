Sen. Tim Scott tells GOP audience he’s ready for the fight

By
1 hour ago
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was the first presidential candidate up with Erick Erickson at The Gathering Friday morning, sitting for a 45-minute conversation about his personal story and the top conservative issues of the day. The only topic off the table, per Erickson’s directive, was former President Donald Trump.

Scott first introduced his mother, who was in the audience, to huge applause. But he also told the audience of about 1,500 that he’s more than the nice guy people perceive him to be. Proving that point, he described appearing on “The View,” after a controversial episode featured host Joy Behar criticizing his previous statements on race.

“I look forward to that kind of conflict,” he said, adding later, “The truth of my life disproves the lies of the radical left.”

Along with telling his story of being raised by a single mom in South Carolina, Scott spoke with Erickson about military readiness, American foreign policy, the ways Scott would boost the economy, and his goal to give parents more choice about which public schools their children attend. He also made the case, repeatedly, that Black Americans can succeed in the United States, and pointed to his own election in South Carolina as proof.

“I ran against the son of Strom Thurmond,” he said. “I won because of the evolution of the American heart.”

- Live updates: Latest from The Gathering

