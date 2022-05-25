Cobb voters appear to reject cityhood efforts

Voters in East Cobb appeared poised to reject efforts to form a new city government, while two other Cobb County cityhood movements were trailing in early returns but remained too close to call late Tuesday.
Aside from one exception in the 1960s — a city of just 200 people that later dissolved — it has been over a century since Cobb County residents have formed a new municipality. And on Tuesday, when asked by cityhood supporters to create new governments to preserve their suburban way of life, many voters pushed to preserve something else: Their unincorporated slice of Cobb County.
