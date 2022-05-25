ajc logo
X

Cobb voters appear to reject cityhood efforts

Live Updates Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Voters in East Cobb appeared poised to reject efforts to form a new city government, while two other Cobb County cityhood movements were trailing in early returns but remained too close to call late Tuesday.

Aside from one exception in the 1960s — a city of just 200 people that later dissolved — it has been over a century since Cobb County residents have formed a new municipality. And on Tuesday, when asked by cityhood supporters to create new governments to preserve their suburban way of life, many voters pushed to preserve something else: Their unincorporated slice of Cobb County.

Read more here.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jones, Collins advance to runoff in GOP primary in Georgia’s 10th District
1h ago
GOP primary in 6th Congressional District headed to runoff
1h ago
Raffensperger wins GOP race for secretary of state, defeats Hice
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top