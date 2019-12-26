When a local woman didn’t have the money for her car repairs — a stranger stepped in

Najour came up with a plan and went to Facebook to ask for donations to pay for the repairs in hopes of bringing a little bit of Christmas joy to Tucker’s life.

“If I could just snag your attention please. I’m at work and there is a customer who has literally left in tears because she is having to leave her car behind. She is unable to pay the $800 it costs to repair her car. So I’m asking Facebook for help. If I could have 800 people which I know I have over that many on my Facebook, can 800 people send me $1 so we can get this woman’s car fixed. It broke my heart watching her clean her car out knowing she wouldn’t be leaving with it. Just trying to do something nice & help someone out who desperately needs it,” she posted.

Her friends and family on Facebook reacted quickly and within two hours Najour had raised around $1,000. With her employee discount, she was able to get the cost of the repairs down to $500. The remaining $500 was gifted to Tucker and her family the next day.

“She didn’t know me. She didn’t know what else I had been going through,” Tucker said. The two women hope that their story will inspire others to help neighbors in need.