BreakingNews
Polls open for primary runoff elections in metro Atlanta and across Georgia
ajc logo
X

Today is Naked Hiking Day. Here’s what you need to know

Combined ShapeCaption
Check out some of the best running trails around metro Atlanta Chastain Park Run a trio of paved PATH Foundation trails at this park in north Buckhead. Cochran Shoals Run a flat, nearly level, fast 5k loop on this gravel trail on the banks of the Chattahoochee River near Vinings. Atlanta Beltline With three paved sections of the Atlanta Beltline complete, you've got several choices for a Beltline run. Suwanee Creek Greenway Run the Suwanee Creek Greenway's paved trail and boardwalks through beautiful we

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 38 minutes ago
Before you take off your clothes and take to the trails, make sure you’re prepared

By now you’re aware that June 21 is the the summer solstice, meaning it’s the longest day of the year and the official start of summer.

But did you know it’s also Naked Hiking Day?

Naked (or Nude) Hiking Day is a chance for outdoor enthusiasts to get back to nature while au naturel.

Explore5 must-hike mountain trails in Georgia

Here are a few things to keep in mind if you decide to let it all hang out while hanging out in the woods.

1. Is it legal? Although nudity is technically legal in national parks, and federal officials might look the other way, local authorities might not find your birthday suit to be proper attire in their area. Georgia Code Section 16-6-8 spells out public indecency, but check local laws before planning your excursion.

2. Protect your skin. Some parts of you might never have been exposed to sunlight, and a sunburn on sensitive areas could be quite painful. Insect repellent is also a necessity.

Explore5 reasons you'll probably get bit by a mosquito

3. Approved apparel. Hats and shoes are acceptable accessories on Naked Hiking Day. A wide-brimmed hat can protect not only your head, but maybe your identity.

4. Bring a backpack. Throw some clothes in there, just in case you come across a group of kids or an official with no sense of humor. You should also carry extra sunscreen and repellent. Another good idea is a guide to poison ivy and poison oak, because no one wants that rash.

5. Don’t hike alone. If you don’t want to hike naked with friends, consider joining a group, like the American Association for Nude Recreation. The organization has more than 40,000 members in North America and the Caribbean, according to its LinkedIn profile.

Explore9 picturesque hikes less than an hour from Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Highlander, an Atlanta dive bar open since 1992, to close17h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
1h ago
Atlanta inspector general says ex-Mayor Kasim Reed may owe city $83,000
21h ago
Beltline’s Westside Trail is a flourishing new mural hotspot
23h ago
Beltline’s Westside Trail is a flourishing new mural hotspot
23h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
2h ago
The Latest
Quick tips to save on gas this summer
15h ago
Cat experts warn against new viral ice cube TikTok trend
16h ago
This viral Margot Robbie deepfake is uncomfortably good, almost indistinguishable
16h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top