Today is Naked Hiking Day. Here’s what you need to know

2. Protect your skin. Some parts of you might never have been exposed to sunlight, and a sunburn on sensitive areas could be quite painful. Insect repellent is also a necessity.

3. Approved apparel. Hats and shoes are acceptable accessories on Naked Hiking Day. A wide-brimmed hat can protect not only your head, but maybe your identity.

4. Bring a backpack. Throw some clothes in there, just in case you come across a group of kids or an official with no sense of humor. You should also carry extra sunscreen and repellent. Another good idea is a guide to poison ivy and poison oak, because no one wants that rash.

5. Don’t hike alone. If you don’t want to hike naked with friends, consider joining a group, like the American Association for Nude Recreation. The organization has more than 40,000 members in North America and the Caribbean, according to its LinkedIn profile.