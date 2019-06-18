Today is Naked Hiking Day. Here’s what you need to know

By now you’re aware that June 21 is the the summer solstice, meaning it’s the longest day of the year and the official start of summer.
But did you know it’s also Naked Hiking Day?
Naked (or Nude) Hiking Day is a chance for outdoor enthusiasts to get back to nature while au naturel.
Here are a few things to keep in mind if you decide to let it all hang out while hanging out in the woods.
1. Is it legal? Although nudity is technically legal in national parks, and federal officials might look the other way, local authorities might not find your birthday suit to be proper attire in their area. Georgia Code Section 16-6-8 spells out public indecency, but check local laws before planning your excursion.
2. Protect your skin. Some parts of you might never have been exposed to sunlight, and a sunburn on sensitive areas could be quite painful. Insect repellent is also a necessity.
3. Approved apparel. Hats and shoes are acceptable accessories on Naked Hiking Day. A wide-brimmed hat can protect not only your head, but maybe your identity.
4. Bring a backpack. Throw some clothes in there, just in case you come across a group of kids or an official with no sense of humor. You should also carry extra sunscreen and repellent. Another good idea is a guide to poison ivy and poison oak, because no one wants that rash.
5. Don’t hike alone. If you don’t want to hike naked with friends, consider joining a group, like the American Association for Nude Recreation. The organization has more than 40,000 members in North America and the Caribbean, according to its LinkedIn profile.
