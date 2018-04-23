Urban dogwoods have a limited life span

A: If your tree is near another area that is regularly fertilized, such as the lawn or your flower beds, it doesn't need fertilizing. It will get what it needs from the residue of the other plants. The main thing it needs is attention to water in the summer. Is the soil becomes dry, the cedar won't like it at all.

Q: How do I restore the bare places from fire ant hills in my centipede lawn that have been vacated with ant bait? Al Rhyne, Fayette County

A: Wait until early May when the soil is warm and drag a rake a couple times across each mound. Sprinkle centipede grass seeds very lightly over the spot, then use the back of the rake to firm the soil onto the seeds. Water to keep the area moist but not soggy. The grass should germinate and spread quickly.

Q: How do I keep bermuda grass from my neighbor's yard from spreading into my fescue? Jacob Chastain, email

A: If your neighbor has bermudagrass in his lawn, it is going to come into your lawn pretty quickly, particularly if they have “common” bermuda, not one of the sodded varieties. Common bermudagrass is an aggressive spreader and reseeder. All you can do is make a trip around the perimeter of your lawn every month and spray a narrow strip with glyphosate (Roundup, etc) to kill any of the neighbor’s invading grass runners.