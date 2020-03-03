This is Georgia’s best beer bar, according to a new list

The hunt for great beer is a continuous effort. But when you can find a bar that always has unique and delicious beers on tap, it makes the trek a lot easier. That’s where CraftBeer.com comes in with their Great American Beer Bars list.
Each year, CraftBeer.com asks their readers about their favorite local beer bars. Their editors tally the nominations on a state-by-state basis to create the annual Great American Beer Bars list. Their hope is that beer aficionados across the nation use their list as a guide to explore new bars that support craft breweries.
“An impressive craft beer menu, a stellar atmosphere, and servers who know their stuff are all the makings of a great beer bar,” writes CraftBeer.com. “With more than 8,000 small and independent breweries in the United States, great beer bars play an important role in the growth of local breweries.”
Brick Store Pub in Decatur is Georgia's best beer bar, according to the list. The beer bar opened in 1997 and has served as a stalwart in the community ever since.
“What you find at our main bar are local, regional and nationally acclaimed American craft beers, German and English specialty beers and our vintage and reserve bottled beer list,” according to the pub’s website. “We frequently rotate a carefully chosen array of 31 draught beers, including two cask lines and offer a variety of bottles and cans.”
The beer pub also features a Belgian Beer Bar, where patrons have a choice of eight rotating drafts and over 120 Belgian/Belgian-style bottled beers.