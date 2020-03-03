This is Georgia’s best beer bar, according to a new list

Brick Store Pub in Decatur is Georgia's best beer bar, according to the list. The beer bar opened in 1997 and has served as a stalwart in the community ever since.

“What you find at our main bar are local, regional and nationally acclaimed American craft beers, German and English specialty beers and our vintage and reserve bottled beer list,” according to the pub’s website. “We frequently rotate a carefully chosen array of 31 draught beers, including two cask lines and offer a variety of bottles and cans.”

The beer pub also features a Belgian Beer Bar, where patrons have a choice of eight rotating drafts and over 120 Belgian/Belgian-style bottled beers.