Teen with autism takes home 1st place prize in baking competition

What started out as a hobby has turned into something much bigger for Jack Leach, an autistic teen who has taken his love for baking cakes to the next level.
Despite being nonverbal, the 15-year-old baker just won a local contest for best dessert, according to Channel 2. After Donna Leach, Jack's grandmother, taught him to bake he began bringing cheesecake to Oconee Middle School to help raise money for his special-needs class.
"Could not be more proud of this kid. He's a hard worker. He's the best," grandmother Donna Leach told Channel 2.
After a while, people began telling the family that the cheesecakes were too good not to sell, Brent Leach said. Then Jack Leach’s cheesecakes were entered into the Taste of Oconee contest.
The teen competed against dozens of local restaurants but his cheesecake came out on top, snagging him the title for best dessert.
Want to try these delicious cheesecakes yourself? Jack’s cheesecake is on Facebook.