Let's get technical. Apple recently introduced a new 7.9-new iPad mini with advanced retina display, brighter colors and high pixel density. In lieu of sticky notes, moms who love to jot down notes will also appreciate the Apple Pencil, which will keep all their important reminders in one central location; if she's creatively inclined, she can also use the pencil to sketch and retouch images too. Of course, with innovative technology, you and your mom can stay in touch via video chats. The iPad mini is offered in silver, space gray and gold finishes and is available at Apple Stores and select retailers. Starting at $399.

What's for dinner? Prepare her flavorful dishes by using recipes from "My Modern Caribbean Kitchen: 70 Fresh Takes on Island Flavors," a cookbook by chef Julius Jackson. A native of St. Thomas, one of the United States Virgin Islands, Jackson shares recipes for johnnycakes with cheese, banana fritters plus a myriad of entrées, soups, stews and drinks with traditional Caribbean island flavors and a Virgin Islands twist. When you present your mom with these meals—such as One-Pot Wonder Chicken and Rice, Tangy Creole Fish and Panfried Plantains—be sure to give her the book too, which is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other booksellers. List price is $21.99

Bling bling. Shop David Yurman for the Continuance small pendant necklace with pave diamonds (0.09 total carat weight) in 18K yellow gold. The necklace features an inch-long adjustable length and a lobster clip. If she likes outstanding pieces, the Chatelaine statement ring in 18K gold with quartz and diamonds will be a collection favorite. $1,350 per necklace; $4,700 per ring.

Sweet treats. Present her with a palate-pleasing gift like a special Mother's Day chocolate gift box from Atlanta's Xocolatl filled with one strawberry almond milk white chocolate bar, herbal cacao tea blended with organic jasmine green tea leaves, dark chocolate hearts infused with raspberry and more. Xocolatl is a small small-batch, bean-to-bar chocolate maker at Krog Street Market, so gift boxes can be purchased in-store or online. $52.00 per box set.

Fancy footwork. When she's had a long day, pamper Mom with a minty gift set featuring a mineral salt foot scrub and organic foot balm. Ingredients include shea butter plus coconut, peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils from Kosmatology. Looking to up your gift game? Give her the gift set and offer to scrub and rub her feet with the aforementioned products. $40.00 each gift set.

The sweet scent of relaxation. If your mother likes to stay and relax at home, then the fragrant smell of Lovespoon Candles will tantalize her senses and give off fresh aromas in her place. For a personal touch, opt for the monogram series which offers a variety of fragrances such as Chardonnay, citrus mandarin, cinnamon and Hawaiian breeze. This gift also has a philanthropic aspect. Lovespoon Candles partnered with Feeding Children Everywhere and will donate $1 for every standard purchase order; that dollar will provide five meals for hungry children across America. $30 per candle.