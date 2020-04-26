Despite challenges, Meals on Wheels committed to feeding Atlanta seniors

Volunteers are now picking up meals to be delivered through a drive-up window. They receive their routes and their cars are loaded with food to be delivered. Despite visits being cut down to once a week, seniors are provided with two weeks of fresh frozen meals, and a month of shelf stable meals, according to WSB-TV.

The organization is now accepting cash app donations via Venmo and is hosting virtual canned food drives. For more information on volunteering to help seniors in your community, visit: mowatl.org.