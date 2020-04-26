Despite challenges, Meals on Wheels committed to feeding Atlanta seniors

The nonprofit Meals on Wheels, provides thousands of meals a week to seniors but since the coronavirus pandemic began, they have had to make adjustments to keep volunteers and seniors safe.
» RELATED: Ways to help: AARP launches 'friendly voices' program to call seniors
The organization recently announced that it would be scaling back some of its efforts, according to 11Alive. While the nonprofit is still able to deliver 15,000 meals every Saturday, volunteers are no longer making contact with clients — and deliveries have been cut back to once a week.
"We drop at the door," Hillary Baker, the chief marketing officer for Meals on Wheels Atlanta, told WSB-TV. "We're no longer visiting inside, we're really all about safety."
» RELATED: For the first time, the AJC's Aging in Atlanta event to be held virtually
Volunteers are now picking up meals to be delivered through a drive-up window. They receive their routes and their cars are loaded with food to be delivered. Despite visits being cut down to once a week, seniors are provided with two weeks of fresh frozen meals, and a month of shelf stable meals, according to WSB-TV.
The organization is now accepting cash app donations via Venmo and is hosting virtual canned food drives. For more information on volunteering to help seniors in your community, visit: mowatl.org.