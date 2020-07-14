Scenic train ride in North Georgia is now welcoming passengers again

The train offers accommodations from open air cars to closed coach or premier seating. There are discounts available for members of the military, first responders and teachers.

If now isn’t a good time for you, the railway has trips throughout the summer, including a special Fourth of July trip.

There is also a fall trip, to “reconnect with nature as the leaves change colors” in the Blue Ridge countryside.

Or you can “bundle up and sip on a cup of hot chocolate as our train calmly rolls along the Toccoa River and through the scenic Appalachian foothills” in November and December.

