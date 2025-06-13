There were many reasons for Israel’s moral and spiritual decline, but in a nutshell, personal and collective sin took the nation increasingly further from God.

God had clearly instructed them to remove every enemy from the land. But they didn’t. That one compromise opened the door to devastating consequences.

They started marrying pagan women and welcoming foreign gods into their homes. Slowly but surely, their culture began to reflect the world around them rather than the God who had rescued them.

What began as partial obedience quickly turned into full-blown rebellion.

Eventually, they found themselves in captivity. Again.

Not because God was unfaithful, but because they were. Their sin gave the enemy access, and bondage followed.

When the Jews realized their spiritual state, they pleaded with God for forgiveness. Because of his goodness and faithfulness to the promise given to Abraham, God raised a judge to rule his people.

The book of Judges spans over 275 years of Israel’s history and recounts the story of the Israelites under the leadership of 12 men and women. Under their leadership, Israel experienced seasons of peace, freedom and revival.

And then, once again, compromise would sneak in, and the cycle would start all over again.

Toehold. Foothold. Stronghold.

I remember the first time I heard my pastor share the concept. He was preaching a sermon series on spiritual attacks, and that particular message focused on how a spiritual stronghold is formed.

“Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” — 1 Peter 5:8

The enemy doesn’t typically storm in with a full-blown temptation. He’s subtle. Strategic. He starts with a whisper, a suggestion — something that seems small and harmless. That’s the toehold.

For the Israelites, their decision to allow the Canaanites to remain in the land was their toehold. It seemed innocent, compassionate even.

But that toehold quickly became a foothold — a space where the enemy’s ways started to become accepted. The Israelites began to tolerate pagan customs and marry those who worshipped foreign gods. The spiritual lines blurred, and compromise became their new normal.

Eventually, the foothold turned into a stronghold, and idolatry took over. God’s people forgot their covenant. The culture shifted. Truth was replaced with tolerance, and obedience gave way to rebellion.

Sound familiar?

That’s how strongholds form — in hearts, in homes, in nations. One compromise at a time.

No one wakes up and says, “I want to lose my spiritual passion,” or “I want to feel far from God.” But the enemy isn’t in a rush. He’ll wait for us to drop our guard and lower our standards. Then, little by little, he takes ground.

And if we’re not watchful, we’ll find ourselves captive — spiritually numb, emotionally weary and wondering how we got there.

But there’s hope

Just like in Judges, every time God’s people cried out, he responded. He sent help. He raised up deliverers — not perfect people, but men and women who repented when they failed and looked to God for forgiveness and direction.

Help is still available today. But we have a part to play.

We must stay alert — ever watchful for the enemy’s traps. Refuse to compromise and be honest about the “small” things we’ve allowed to take root.

Maybe today, you recognize a toehold that’s growing. Or perhaps that weakness has already become a foothold in your life.

If that’s you, cry out to him now. He’s listening.

Let’s be people who don’t settle for partial obedience or spiritual apathy. Because the cost of compromise is always greater than it seems.

And the reward of obedience?

Freedom. Clarity. And the abiding presence of our king.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, international author and speaker. Visit her website: patriciaholbrook.com and her podcast "God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook." For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.