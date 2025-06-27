Jesus and the four disciples departed Bethany to attend the feast in Cana. The journey between the two cities would have taken a couple of days; therefore, the details on the account suggest that the feast had been ongoing for several days when they arrived.

Jesus’ first miracle at the beginning of his three-year ministry was a very private affair. It occurred in an obscure corner of the country, far from Jerusalem, where all the religious activity took place.

In the first century, Jewish wedding celebrations typically lasted seven days. The feast, known as “Sheva Brachot” (Seven Blessings), was a time when the couple’s family and community gathered to honor the newly married couple.

Wine was an essential part of Jewish celebrations, symbolizing joy, blessings, bounty, and God’s covenant with his people. When Jesus arrived at the feast, his mother, who was also attending the wedding, called him privately to urge him to attend to a pressing matter: The host had run out of wine. For anyone immersed in their culture, the problem would cause the bridegroom’s family to suffer immense shame.

This backdrop makes Jesus’ response even more remarkable.

There are many lessons to be drawn from this miracle, but for the sake of this article, I would like to focus on a principle that reverberates throughout Scriptures: blind obedience, resulting from faith in God’s character, opens the door to the supernatural.

As with other miracles, Jesus transformed an existing, inadequate situation or material into something new and better. In this case, Jesus instructed the servants to fill the six stone water pots reserved for the Jewish custom of purification with water.

The situation must have been confusing to the disciples and the servants. How would water solve the issue? How would water pots used for purification rituals help the situation? If I were present, I know I would be puzzled. And to be truthful, given that I would not have seen any miracle before, obeying such an instruction would probably give me pause.

Regardless, the Bible says they obeyed. They filled the water jars, not partially, but “to the brim.” Each jar would hold 20-30 gallons of water. Immediately, Jesus said to them: “Draw some out now and take it to the headwaiter.” And so they did. The rest is history.

This story is rich in spiritual context and meaning, but as I meditated on the servants’ role in the situation, God spoke to my heart concerning my role in bringing forth the supernatural in my life.

How many times do we pray for a miracle but lack the faith to fill the water jars with water?

Perhaps his directions (or commands) do not make sense, and therefore, we pause, hesitant, gazing at empty water jars, while he whispers, “do your part.”

“Do your part — believe my word, bring me the jars of your inadequacy — and I will pour in the miracle you’ve longed for.”

The disciples believed before they witnessed his glory. The servants obeyed when it made no sense.

What is he calling you to believe? What is he asking you to do? Even if all he is asking of you is to wait — patiently — instead of rushing ahead … will you do it?

Your obedience at the edge of the unknown — your moment of extremity — will determine whether you witness his glory in your circumstances or are left wondering what might have happened if only you had believed.

“And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6, NIV)

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, international author, and speaker. Visit her website: patriciaholbrook.com and her podcast "God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook." For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.