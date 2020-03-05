Roswell Mimosa Festival returning for second year

If you're looking for bottomless mimosas to accompany your spring brunch activities look no further than the Roswell Mimosa Festival.
Returning for the second year in a row, this year’s festival will feature a live DJ, food, fun, beer, wine and of course bottomless mimosas. Attendees can choose from a variety of flavors including orange-mango, orange-pineapple, orange-strawberry, blood orange and Bellini cocktails.
Hosted by Atlanta Wine Festivals and Friends of Mimosa Hall & Gardens, tickets go on sale on March 25 for the May 16 event. The cost is $45 when they go on sale, rising to $50 after May 7 and $60 the day of the event, so get yours early. Tickets include entry, entertainment, a souvenir cup, and bottomless drinks, but food will come at an additional cost, according to the event website.
Free bottled water will be provided at the festival and use of ride-sharing apps is encouraged.
DETAILS Roswell Mimosa Festival 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7 Mimosa Hall & Gardens