Love bloody marys? You won’t want to miss the ultimate bloody mary festival in Atlanta

During the festival, attendees will have the chance to sample cocktails from Durty Girl, Another Broken Egg Cafe, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Sister’s Sauce among others.

The ages 21 and up event will take place at the Fairmont in Atlanta. The cost to attend is $47.50 for general admission, however, VIP tickets are also available for purchase. According to the event's website, tickets will sell out fast so be sure to snag yours early.

DETAILS The Bloody Mary Festival noon - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15 The Fairmont: 1429 Fairmont Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318