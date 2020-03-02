X

Love bloody marys? You won’t want to miss the ultimate bloody mary festival in Atlanta

What to Know About the History of Brunch The word "brunch"— a blend of "breakfast" and "lunch"— first appeared in an 1895 Hunter's Weekly article by British author Guy Beringer. It reportedly caught on in the U.S. in the 1930s. Celebrities making transcontinental train trips often stopped in Chicago for a late morning meal. Hotels championed brunch since most restaurants were closed on Sundays. Soon, eateries began offering drinks, including now-signature brunch cocktails like bloody marys and mimosas. Ca

Things To Do | March 2, 2020
By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Brunch lovers everywhere are uniting for the ultimate Sunday Funday event happening in Atlanta. The Bloody Mary Festival will feature some of the best bloody marys in the metro area.

"From Midtown to Old Fourth Ward to Decatur, we've scoured Atlanta for the craftiest and most creative Bloody Marys," reads the event's Facebook page.

Tickets to the event will get you 2.5 hours to enjoy Atlanta’s most delicious bloody marys, created by the finest bars and restaurants around. Also tastings from local food and beverage artisans, temporary tattoos, photos and more.

During the festival, attendees will have the chance to sample cocktails from Durty Girl, Another Broken Egg Cafe, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Sister’s Sauce among others.

The ages 21 and up event will take place at the Fairmont in Atlanta. The cost to attend is $47.50 for general admission, however, VIP tickets are also available for purchase. According to the event's website, tickets will sell out fast so be sure to snag yours early.

DETAILS The Bloody Mary Festival noon - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15 The Fairmont: 1429 Fairmont Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

