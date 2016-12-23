X

Personal journeys of extraordinary people

Life | Dec 23, 2016

This year in Personal Journeys we told stories about people who have overcome devastating health challenges, from the victim of a horrifying motorcycle accident to a man’s death-defying battle with sepsis.

We have told stories of extraordinary people dedicated to making life better for others, including a woman who’s turning apartment complexes into communities and a grandmother doing her best to raise five grandchildren on a limited income.

And we have told stories about people who, despite the odds, are so determined to achieve their goals that they will never give up like the retired private detective who is still haunted by a case he has yet to solve.

These are the Personal Journeys that our readers loved the most, the ones they shared liberally on Facebook, that elicited letters of praise from people so moved they were compelled to respond.

In tumultuous times when news so often seems bad, it’s reassuring to read stories that amaze and inspire. These are the stories that give us faith in our fellow man.

