Personal journeys of extraordinary people

This year in Personal Journeys we told stories about people who have overcome devastating health challenges, from the victim of a horrifying motorcycle accident to a man’s death-defying battle with sepsis.
We have told stories of extraordinary people dedicated to making life better for others, including a woman who’s turning apartment complexes into communities and a grandmother doing her best to raise five grandchildren on a limited income.
And we have told stories about people who, despite the odds, are so determined to achieve their goals that they will never give up like the retired private detective who is still haunted by a case he has yet to solve.
These are the Personal Journeys that our readers loved the most, the ones they shared liberally on Facebook, that elicited letters of praise from people so moved they were compelled to respond.
In tumultuous times when news so often seems bad, it’s reassuring to read stories that amaze and inspire. These are the stories that give us faith in our fellow man.
Top stories of 2016
- The fixer: Jane Warring helped move Leon Sims out of his bug-infested apartment and into her heart
- Pat Conroy: look homeward, angel
- Lady Chablis helped put Savannah on the map
- Muhammad Ali grew up near her, now Atlantan holds his memory close
- Fixing to die: Battle with deadly superbug upends writer's life
- Hope and faith: A photo of in utero surgery made Samuel Armas famous before he was born
- Curses and blessings: A devastating motorcycle accident saves Tim Keel's life by revealing a deadly secret
- Grandmother of the year: Like 100,000 grandparents in Georgia, Loretta Jenkins is raising grandchildren
- Some gumshoes die hard: The answer private eye Bob Poulnot wants most still eludes him
- Usher for the ages: Walter Banks looks back over his 50 years with the Atlanta Braves
- Compassionate capitalist: Real estate whiz Marjy Stagmeier is changing lives one apartment complex at a time
- Aimee's odyssey (part 1): Infected by a flesh-eating bacteria, Aimee Copeland fights for her life
- Aimee’s odyssey (part 2): Aimee Copeland adapts to a new way of life and gets her joy back