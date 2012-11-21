Walter Reeves: Prune butterfly bush after frost

A: Unlike a financial institution from which you can withdraw your deposits at any time, a "seed bank" is not so flexible. Most weed seeds are well-equipped to survive winter cold. There are no fumigants to usher them out of existence. You could consider "solarizing" the plot by stretching clear plastic over it, but that only works during summer, not winter or spring. The best you can do is to fight them on all fronts as the weeds emerge next spring. For spot spraying, I use herbicidal soap (Bayer Natria Grass & Weed Killer) or plant oils such as citrus oil (Nature's Avenger) or clove oil (BurnOut).

Q: Do squirrels return to the nest they have built year after year? Do "new" squirrels ever move in to take over the nest? Should we remove the nests? — Fran Sommerville, Marietta

A: Yes, gray squirrels do reuse their nests. But wild squirrels are not likely to live more than a couple of years, so new families move into unoccupied nests regularly. If a nest is lost during a storm, squirrels are quick to find another spot to build a new home. Removing the nest won't do much good to control their numbers. Squirrel populations rise and fall naturally. There is little a homeowner can do to affect their numbers.

Q: Have you ever tried grinding straw for mulch? This year I dragged my ancient leaf chopper out of the basement and ran two bales of straw through it. I got the most beautiful golden mulch. It really creates a whole new look in the flower beds. — Candace Langford, Athens

A: I’m sure your mulch is beautiful, but I use wheat straw in my garden for a different reason: It attracts beneficial spiders. Arachnophobes might recoil at my suggestion, but when they see the diminished number of sucking insects, their convictions might change. I rarely see spiders during the day unless I go looking for them. My guess is that they hide during the day but go hunting for aphids at night. I use less insecticide as a result.