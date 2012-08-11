Walter Reeves: No need to trim iris leaves after blooming

The particles of unheated insecticidal diatomaceous earth have very sharp edges. When an insect walks over them, the particles cut the insect's skin, causing it to dry out and die. Insecticidal D.E. can be effective if applied where insects crawl or congregate. Though it’s dusty, it contains a very small amount of crystalline silica. I recommend you stop using the pool-grade product.

Q: I had two huge pines taken down after they were stricken with beetles. But even after raking and picking up small limbs, I have pine debris all over my plants. I am concerned the pine acid will kill everything. -- Judy Daniel, Johns Creek

A: It's a myth that pine straw and chips acidify the soil any more than any other tree or soil amendment. I wouldn't worry about it. Let nature take its course.

Q: A friend of mine in Savannah gave me several male and female pecan trees. Will they thrive here? How do I identify a male from a female tree? -- George Walker, Mableton

A: Pecans don't have male and female trees. Many pecan varieties, however, shed pollen at a different time than their flowers are able to receive it, making for marginal nut set some years. That's why it's good to plant two varieties. If you don't know exactly which variety you have, it's impossible to predict its pollination pattern. If the pecans grew from nuts on your friend's property, it's also impossible to predict how large the nuts will be or how resistant to disease they will be. It takes at least five years for a pecan to bear its first crop. You can plant the pecans now if you're willing to wait years to see whether your experiment pans out. Or you can buy and plant named superior varieties such as 'Stuart,' 'Elliott,' 'Gloria Grande' or 'Sumner.'

Q: Our 19-year-old son has expressed an interest in double majoring in history and agriculture. What are some examples of jobs/career paths that we can visualize, besides farming? -- Jill McKenzie, Forsyth County

A: The University of Georgia's Faith Peppers says there are nearly twice as many available jobs in agriculture as Georgia has graduates to fill them -- quite a good situation in this economy. Graduates also have some of the highest starting salaries of any college at the university. To see examples of career opportunities and the Dean's Promise program that supports internships and study-abroad experiences, go to xrl.us/agcareers.

