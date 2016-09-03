Slow-blooming magnolias not unusual

Q: We have a beautiful 30-foot-tall magnolia tree with beautiful, shiny leaves. The problem is it has never bloomed for the two years that we’ve lived here. — Art Dees, Dunwoody
A: It's not unusual for a magnolia to be slow to bloom, particularly if it is not a named variety, of which you can't be sure. 'Bracken's Brown Beauty', 'Claudia Wannamaker', 'LittleGem' and 'Teddy Bear' are excellent cultivars for blooms. Fertilizer will not help yours blossom. Only its genetics will force it to finally flower.
Q: My wife and I spend the winter in Georgia, but live in Virginia for the summer, where I plant a large garden. Last year, I planted 1,700 corn kernels, but only 17 came up. I dug into several hills and there was no evidence of any seeds. — Roy Marshall, Acworth
A: When you say the corn seed is not present in the hills, I immediately think it's crow damage. When the little seedlings come up, a crow will walk along the row and pull them up one by one. Sometimes, they fly off with the seedling in their beak, but other times they stand there and eat the seed and the wind blows the little leaves away. There's not much you can do about this if you're not there all the time to scare the crows away.
Q: I'd like to take a few camellia cuttings from the West Coast back home with me and root them. What is your advice for their safe transport by plane? — Zuzannah L'ark, email
A: Take several 10-inch cuttings from the plant. Strip off the bottom couple of leaves from each cutting and wrap the base in moist toilet paper. Do the same for each of your cuttings, then wrap all of the bases together with a moistened, damp paper towel. Put the cuttings in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag, pouring out any excess water. Bring the bag on the plane with you and keep it cool until you get home and start the propagation process.
Q: I am looking for a place to donate a bunch of gardening books. Is a library my only option? — Diane Cox, email
A: If you think some of your books might be valuable, submit a list of titles and authors to the Cherokee Garden Library at the Atlanta History Center (atlantahistorycenter.com). If the books are simply common reference or "garden experiences" books, check with the local Master Gardener association (georgiamastergardeners.org) and see if they have any need for them.
It’s possible a local retirement home might enjoy having a few in their library, particularly the books with pictures. Also, check with your local elementary school. Several have book sales to benefit their own library. And don’t dismiss your nearby public library. They may not need your books in particular, but they have further resources for distribution.