Slow-blooming magnolias not unusual

A: Take several 10-inch cuttings from the plant. Strip off the bottom couple of leaves from each cutting and wrap the base in moist toilet paper. Do the same for each of your cuttings, then wrap all of the bases together with a moistened, damp paper towel. Put the cuttings in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag, pouring out any excess water. Bring the bag on the plane with you and keep it cool until you get home and start the propagation process.

Q: I am looking for a place to donate a bunch of gardening books. Is a library my only option? — Diane Cox, email

A: If you think some of your books might be valuable, submit a list of titles and authors to the Cherokee Garden Library at the Atlanta History Center (atlantahistorycenter.com). If the books are simply common reference or "garden experiences" books, check with the local Master Gardener association (georgiamastergardeners.org) and see if they have any need for them.

It’s possible a local retirement home might enjoy having a few in their library, particularly the books with pictures. Also, check with your local elementary school. Several have book sales to benefit their own library. And don’t dismiss your nearby public library. They may not need your books in particular, but they have further resources for distribution.