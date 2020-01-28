Prune butterfly bush severely for best flowering

A: Hand-pulling wild onion or wild garlic has the disadvantage of leaving in the soil the bulbs that don't currently have leaves. The herbicide imazaquin (Image for nutsedge) is absorbed by the roots of wild onion or wild garlic and therefore gives more complete control. A suggested application technique is to spot spray the herbicide on and around a clump of weeds, then drench the area with one pint to one gallon of water. The chemical will be carried down to the roots for quick absorption.

Q: Deer have left my azaleas alone for 30 years but this year a young buck has completely defoliated my plants. What should I do with them now?Jill Kalina, email

A: Deer have incisor teeth in their lower jaw but not in the upper jaw. So when they nibble on a bush, they have to jerk upward once or twice to clip the limb. This usually leaves a ragged end. Your best option is to use hand clippers to make clean cuts on the tips of as many branches as you have the time to care for. This will help prevent stem diseases from invading. Deer control can be an exercise in frustration. Repellents work sometimes. But nothing is 100% effective for deer control except a fence.