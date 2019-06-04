Pomegranates can be hand-pollinated

Q: Some areas of my lawn look really stressed from drought. I try to water it once a week for 20 minutes each zone.Debbie Hipps, McDonough

A: You need to know how much water is being applied in 20 minutes. Set six identical plastic cups in an irrigated zone and let it run for 20 minutes. Look in your cups and see how much water has accumulated. Use your elementary math skills to figure out how long it would take to accumulate an inch. In the heat of summer, when your lawn grass looks dried out, schedule 1 inch of water to be applied once per week in the absence of rain. The best time to water a lawn is in the morning, before the sun heats up the soil.

Q: Will locust trees do well here? They are so amazingly fragrant when their white flowers come out in the late spring.Bart Daugherty, Sugar Hill

A: Black locust, Robinia pseudoacacia, and honey locust, Gleditsia triacanthos, are commonly grown in Georgia. Good sources of native plants include Trees Atlanta (treesatlanta.org), Chattahoochee Nature Center (chattnaturecenter.org), Nearly Native Nursery (nearlynativenursery.com), Night Song Native Plant Nursery (nightsongnatives.com), GSU Perimeter College Native Plant Garden (sites.gsu.edu/pcnativegarden) and the Georgia Native Plant Society (gnps.org).

