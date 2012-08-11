Okra safe to eat despite stinkbug attack

A: You have an infestation of lantana lace bug. These small insects roost on the backsides of leaves and suck sap from them. Their excrement makes lots of black dots on the underside. Not much can be done at this point. There are too many to kill them all, and your leaves won't turn green again. Make note to watch for lace bugs next June and use sprayable garden insecticide to wipe out the first generation then.

Q: Two days after realizing my Bermuda lawn had army worms, it was brown. We killed the caterpillars, but the grass is still not green. Will the grass recover this year? — Carolyn McCravy, Douglasville

A: If the Bermuda grass was reasonably healthy, it will green up just fine next spring. Army worm caterpillars come from eggs laid by small moths. They are often brought in on new sod, but existing lawns can be infested if the moths are blown up from Florida on strong winds. They do not overwinter in North Georgia. Army worms only eat the grass leaves, not the stem or roots.

