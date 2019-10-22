Four o’clock has a beautiful flower but may need control

A: Crape myrtle flowers are produced on the ends of vigorous new growth. To accomplish more of that on your particular plant, I would try doing light pruning of the branches in January or February. You can remove limbs that are smaller than a finger but don't perform wholesale "crape murder" like less-enlightened gardeners do. It would help to put mulch under the tree extending from the trunk out four feet in all directions. If there is a lawn nearby there's no need to fertilize. Your plant gets all it needs from the lawn.

Q: I have a young Lady Banks rose. It has multiple long runners but not a single bloom. What could be wrong, and should I prune the long runners?John Detwiler, email

A: Depending on its age, the rose may simply be getting its root system established in your planting spot. In any case, don't prune 'Lady Banks' rose now. All of the flower buds for next spring have been formed and you don't want to remove them. If it is young, prune lightly after blooming next year. Remove damaged limbs but not much else. In the future, when it is growing vigorously, you can prune more heavily to keep it in bounds.